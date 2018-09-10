Farmers working fast to beat storm

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Many farmers are picking their fields fast and moving their crops for the impending hurricane on track for North Carolina.

Farmers throughout the area have started moving their crops ahead of the storm so their effort isn’t lost.

One farmer, Billy Savage, already harvested his corn.

All he has now are his soybean crops but he said there is a high chance the storm could do a lot of damage.

Savage said they can try to salvage the soybeans, but that’s if the plants aren’t flattened out.

“Well if they were just stuck to the ground, completely flattened like a log was rolled over them, you couldn’t get and of them up,” Savage said. “Hopefully you have some crop insurance that you can collect on. Other than that, it’s a big loss. It takes a lot of money to put in a crop now.”

Savage recommends other farmers work quickly to move or harvest their crops before the hurricane hits so they don’t lose all their product.