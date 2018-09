WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Evacuations are already underway in several coastal areas, but do you know what to do if you’re told to leave your home?

NCDOT’s Steve Abbott says evacuation routes are on interstates and major divided highways.

- Advertisement -

Troopers will be on hand to assist with the large volume of traffic.

Click here for the DOT map with routes, but Abbot says to first listen to local law enforcement before leaving.