Hurricane veteran, ABC meteorologist Marciano calls storms ‘humbling’

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — As Hurricane Florence heads our way, the Cape Fear Coast is getting national attention.

That includes ABC meteorologist Rob Marciano, who arrived yesterday to report live from Wrightsville Beach today on Good Morning America.

Marciano says confidence is growing of a strike in the Cape Fear area. He says sand dunes will help with the oceanfront, but the Cape Fear is surrounded by other bodies of water making it a vulnerable place if the storm makes a direct hit.

Marciano has a lot of experience covering these kinds of storms and says you need to be prepared.

“They get your adrenaline flowing as a meteorologist, but they are a humbling experience when they come ashore,” he said. “You really see the power that these storms can produce, and they take down your spirit. They take down buildings. They take out people’s lives, so they are serious storms, and certainly Florence is not to be taken lightly.”

Marciano says everyone needs to be watching to local news and meteorologists as well as listening to local authorities.