Long lines at area stores as many rush to get storm ready

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Residents are not wasting time getting prepared for Hurricane Florence, but you may need to call around first.

Costco was packed Monday with people preparing for the storm with a line of cars trying to get into the parking lot.

People were leaving the store with carts packed full of goods including Aimee Teachey, who has lived here most of her life, and says she doesn’t remember a storm this bad.

“This one’s kind of scary, I’m hearing too many things,” Teachey said. “As a business owner, and a mom, I’ve just decided, by tomorrow I’ll know if it’s going to be a safer decision to leave town with my kids.”

There was also a line of people waiting to have propane tanks filled.

Teachey says she’s seen Costco busy, but not like this. She says the store was completely out of water.