Area schools to close due to Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several area schools have announced closures ahead of Hurricane Florence.
New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender County schools will be closed for students and most staff members from Tuesday until Friday.
Whiteville City Schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday.
According to a news release, identified NHCS staff, including Senior Staff, principals, custodians, and some others, will be required to work on Tuesday to secure the schools and make preparations throughout the school system. Supervisors will inform employees if they are identified for work Tuesday.
NHCS says Driver’s Ed is canceled from Tuesday until further notice.
Pender, Brunswick, and New Hanover County schools say all after school activities are cancelled.
Whiteville City Schools says for faculty and staff, Wednesday, will be designated as an optional workday. Schools will be closed to faculty and staff Thursday and Friday.
