Pender Schools close Tuesday, four shelters to be set up

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Pender County Schools will be closed Tuesday through Friday.

The district is closing schools early to allow time for emergency personnel to set up Emergency Shelters.

Emergency Shelters will be set up at Malpass Elementary School, Cape Fear Middle School, Burgaw middle school and Topsail Elementary.

Burgaw Middle School will open Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 4 p.m.

Cape Fear Middle School, Malpass Corners Elementary, and Topsail Elementary will open Wednesday, Sept.12, at 8 a.m.

The Burgaw Middle School location will be pet friendly.