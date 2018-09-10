President Trump grants North Carolina’s state of emergency request

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY/AP) — President Donald Trump has approved North Carolina’s Emergency Declaration.

In a statement Monday night the administration says the president’s actions “authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.”

At Governor Cooper’s request, North Carolina has been granted a Federal Disaster Declaration for #HurricaneFlorence. This will help speed federal aid for NC. pic.twitter.com/L5ZUo94323 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) September 11, 2018

The National Hurricane Center said Monday Hurricane Florence continues to intensify and will be close to Category 5 strength by Tuesday. A Category 5 storm has the potential to cause catastrophic damage.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper urged residents to evacuate the state’s coastal areas as Florence moves closer to landfall.