Bladen County schools to close, shelter locations announced

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County Schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane Florence.

The school system says Wednesday will be an optional teacher workday.

- Advertisement -

Shelter locations in Bladen County are Bladen Lakes Primary School, East Arcadia School, East Bladen High School, and West Bladen High School.

The pet friendly shelter will be located at West Bladen High School. All shelters will open to the public beginning at noon on Wednesday and are operated by Bladen County Emergency Management personnel.

BARTS will be available for transportation to the shelters beginning at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please contact them at (910) 862-6930. Residents are encouraged to contact them early as they will not be available after the winds reach a sustained 25 miles/hour.

Residents with special needs, such as oxygen dependent, are encouraged to go to West Bladen High School. Residents who require assistance at home with personal care, feeding, wound care; or who are bed bound, are requested to have their caregiver accompany them to continue providing this care. If you use any special medical equipment such as an oxygen machine, nebulizers please bring them with you. West Bladen High School will also be the location of the pet friendly shelter. Please remember to bring the following items with you to the shelter:Personal Medicines/ Medical Supplies/ Bottled Water

Ready to Use Baby Formula/Milk/ Snacks/Treats.

Please make sure all food is prepackaged, ready to use; no home cooked foods.

Canned Foods/Can Opener/ Diapers/Wipes

Toilet Paper

Feminine Products/ Flashlight/ Batteries

Soap (liquid)

Paper Towels

Tissue/ Toothbrush/Toothpaste/ Brush/Comb/Pillow/Blanket

2-3 Days Change of Clothes/ Dentures/Dental Adhesive /Glasses/Contacts

Hearing Aids/ Radio

First Aid Supplies

Air Mattress/Sleeping Bag/ Reading Material/Games

Important papers, driver’s license, identification.

To report downed trees and power lines, please contact the Bladen County Emergency Operations Center at (910) 862-7809.

Residents in low lying areas are encouraged to go to the shelters.

Click here for the full list of closings and delays.