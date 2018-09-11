Business provides free plywood ahead of Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As people batten down their hatches in anticipation of Hurricane Florence, one Wilmington business decided to lend a helping hand free of charge.

NC Lumber and Supply posted Monday night on Facebook that they would be giving away free plywood and OSB starting Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m.

They asked that people take measurements before coming and know exactly how much they need, so they could provide as many people as possible with wood.

Tuesday afternoon, the line to pick up the wood stretched out in the street.

One man who saw the Facebook post came on a break from work to get some wood for his house, and even lent a hand himself.

“I helped out for probably a couple hours. I have an awesome place to work and they let me come grab what I needed for my own house, and I’m sure they’re cool with me staying here. At least I hope they are,” said Nick Capps.

Capps says if the business didn’t offer this to the community, he doesn’t know if he could have afforded to buy the plywood to secure his house.

They ran out of wood around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon.