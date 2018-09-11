CFPUA waives late fees for bills due during hurricane

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As Hurricane Florence heads toward to our coast, CFPUA says they are suspending late fees during the storm.

CFPUA says this applies to customers with a bill due between Tuesday, September 11, and Tuesday, September 18. All bills which would have been due during that time are due by close of business on Wednesday, September 19.

Depending on the storm’s impact, CFPUA will reassess whether to extend the timeframe.

You can go to www.cfpua.org for updates on this story and our work before, during, and after the storm. In the meantime, please be safe.