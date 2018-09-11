Duke Energy prepares for Hurricane Florence response

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy is preparing to respond to power outages once Hurricane Florence hits our area, and they want customers to know what to expect.

Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks says despite the company’s experience dealing with storms in the past, they’ve never seen a storm quite this intense.

- Advertisement -

Brooks says this will not be an overnight fix. The hurricane is likely to cause a lot of damage leaving people without power for days or even weeks.

He says if you are not going to evacuate, you need to be prepared to go without power, stay inside your home, and never go near a downed power line.

“Right now our crews are on alert, they’re doing their final pre-storm checklist procedures, getting ready for going into round-the-clock mode. We’re also bringing in about 2,000 crew members from other states from the Midwest and Florida, to assist with restorations in the Carolinas,” said Brooks.

Related Article: Southport issues mandatory evacuations ahead of Florence

Brooks says if you do stay here, make sure to report any outages or downed lines so crews can respond accordingly.

Brooks says if you are staying and plan on using a generator, make sure to follow the manufacturers instructions, and never put it inside or in your garage.