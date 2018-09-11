Emergency Operations Center activated in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — At a news conference at the New Hanover County Government Center Tuesday afternoon the county and the Coast Guard announced their latest plans.

County Manager Chris Coudriet says the Emergency Operations Center officially activated at noon Tuesday and will be operating 24 hours a day for the duration of the storm.

He then turned it over to Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Commander Captain Bion Stewart who urged people to stay off of the water because the Coast Guard will not be there to help.

“I ask that folks please do not try to post emergency notifications or requests for assistance on social media, we will not have the ability to monitor social media while we are at our incident command post,” Capt. Stewart said. “Instead, I ask that if you do find yourself in trouble, please call 9-1-1.”

New Hanover County Emergency Management Spokesman Steven Still said Florence is now expected to hit our area around 8 a.m. Friday as a category 3 hurricane.