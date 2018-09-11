Empie Park Fire Station pauses storm preps to remember 9/11

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — While many first responders are getting ready for Hurricane Florence, the Empie Park Fire Station paused for an hour this morning to recognize 9/11.

Community leaders joined firefighters for a memorial ceremony to honor those who lost their lives in the attack on the world trade center.

- Advertisement -

Representatives read the names of nearly 350 firefighters who died responding to the attack. Deputy Fire Chief Jon Mason said, while it is a busy week for everyone preparing for hurricane florence, it is important to stop and remember this day.

“Despite the fact that we have all these preparations going on to prepare ourselves and our city and our families for this impending storm, it’s absolutely vital that we not forget those who have come before us and have made the ultimate sacrifice,” Mason said.

The Empie Park Fire Station has been holding this ceremony each year since 2012 when they built a memorial.