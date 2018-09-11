Evacuations by bus begin in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – At least thirty people took the option to bus to Raleigh.

New Hanover County emergency officials brought in at least three Wave Transit buses to the Government Center.

Neighbors will go to Knightdale High School near Raleigh.

Evacuation buses also made a stop at Trask Middle School Tuesday to pick up more evacuees.

We heard from several folks who left many of them unsure what they will come back to in terms of property. However, they agreed that they needed to leave.

“I don’t expect to see my apartment,” said Robert Mackenzie who is 88-years-old and lives near UNCW. “It’s got to be gone. If the wind hits it at 110 miles an hour and there’s a surge after that or before that. That place is going to go.”

County officials were told the shelter had to be moved to Knightdale High School, located at 100 Bryan Chalk Lane in Knightdale, NC.

The shelter changed while buses were in route to Raleigh according to officials.

There will be two additional transportation buses to the Knightdale shelter on Wednesday, September 12. Buses will depart from the New Hanover County Government Center’s west parking lot at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Residents should arrive at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

This shelter is a pet co-location facility and will accept cats and dogs (no exotic animals). Those seeking emergency shelter should bring their own blankets/pillows, prescription medications and other necessary items. No alcohol, illegal drugs, or weapons are permitted. Pet owners should bring their dog or cat in crates, along with pet food. There will be limited food service available for people seeking shelter.