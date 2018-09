WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many hotels in our area are beginning to form evacuation plans, telling guests they must go somewhere else.

Employees of the Hampton Inn in downtown Wilmington say they evacuated all guests by 3 p.m. Tueday and locked their doors shortly after.

Viewers told WWAY that Baymont Inn & Suites on College Road in Wilmington is turning away guests along with the Days Inn in Shallotte.