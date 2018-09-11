Multiple Brunswick Co. coastal communities order mandatory evacuations

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Several coastal communities in Brunswick County are issuing mandatory evacuations. This includes Town of Sunset Beach, Oak Island, Holden Beach, Southport, Holden Beach, and Bald Head Island.

The Town of Sunset Beach is issuing a mandatory evacuation of the island.

The town says residents and visitors should make arrangements to leave as soon as possible. The bridge to the island will be barricaded in the coming hours, but no later than 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Residents who choose not evacuate by the time the bridge closes will be able to leave after the closure, but will not be able to access back to the island. Town Hall will close at noon on Wednesday. The mainland areas of Sunset Beach remain under a voluntary evacuation.

Oak Island issued a mandatory evacuation that went into effect at noon Tuesday.

In Holden Beach, the town says everyone should be off the island by 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Bald Head Island issued a mandatory evacuation Monday.

Brunswick County has issued a mandatory evacuation for unincorporated areas.

A mandatory evacuation for Southport residents starts at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

In New Hanover County, a mandatory evacuation went into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday in Kure Beach. In Carolina Beach, all residents should be off the island by 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Town of Wrightsville Beach officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation that begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.