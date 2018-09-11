New tool shows how storm surge could affect where you live

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The National Hurricane Center issued a Storm Surge Watch for many of our coastal communities Tuesday morning. It will be in effect until further notice.

The storm surge is forecast at 6 to 12 feet to the north of the Cape Fear River, 4 to 6 feet to the south, as of Tuesday morning. Storm surge is highly dependent on the track of Hurricane Florence and could change in the coming days.

If you happen to live in one of those communities and are wondering what the storm surge potential is for your location, NHC has a resource on their website that shows the potential inundation in high detail. The map is updated after every new Florence advisory.

