Pet Pals: 5-year-old pug mix

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a four-legged friend to add to your family, head to New Hanover County Animal Services.

This week’s Pet Pal is a 5-year-old Pug mix. He was found as a stray at Hugh MacRae Park in Wilmington.

This little guy has a lot of energy and love to give to his new owner! To meet him head over to New Hanover County Animal Services. County residents can adopt for $70.

Dep. Watson recommends calling before you go, because hours may differ due to Hurricane Florence.