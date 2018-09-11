Shelter opens in Raleigh for New Hanover County residents, bus available

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A shelter specifically for New Hanover County residents will open in Raleigh at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The shelter is at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School at 2600 Rock Quarry Road.

Residents of New Hanover County who are planning to go to a shelter are strongly encouraged to relocate to this inland location that is being provided by our state partners. New Hanover County staff will be on site to assist at the shelter.

Buses will be available today for all county residents at 3:30 p.m. and will depart by 4 p.m. to the Raleigh shelter. Buses will leave from the west parking lot of the Government Center, located at 230 Government Center Drive.

“This shelter in Raleigh should be the first shelter that our residents consider when evacuating,” said Emergency Management Director Steven Still. “Residents who are at risk of flooding and surge should heed the warnings and evacuate.”

Residents of Carolina Beach and Kure Beach are under a mandatory evacuation order.

Wrightsville Beach will have a mandatory evacuation beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Residents of Wilmington, and all of New Hanover County who live in low-lying areas where flooding and storm surge are a factor, are strongly encouraged to relocate to locations inland.

All New Hanover County residents and visitors should evacuate or be in a safe location before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 12.

This Raleigh shelter is a pet co-location facility and will accept cats and dogs (no exotic animals). Those seeking emergency shelter should bring their own blankets/pillows, prescription medications and other necessary items. No alcohol, illegal drugs, or weapons are permitted. Pet owners should bring their dog or cat in crates, along with pet food. There will be limited food service available for people seeking shelter.

Information on other available shelters in New Hanover County can be found here.

New Hanover County Emergency Management is activating the Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center at noon today.