WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re considering leaving by air, Wilmington International is still open.

Deputy Director Gary Broughton says the runways will stay open pending notification from airlines.

- Advertisement -

So far, only American Airlines has announced any changes. It’s 8:17 p.m. departure Wednesday will be it’s last.

Delta, American, United and Southwest are among the airlines that will waive change fees or fare differences.

Click here for the latest on flight to and from ILM.