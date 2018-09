WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) –¬†Homeowners and business on Wrightsville Beach are boarding. Some of the strongest winds are expected to hit the beach town.

The Redix store along Causeway Drive is all boarded up.

The store that sits just before you get into town limits has been there for decades and through several storms. Boards were placed along the storefront with the names of storms the store has made it through in the past.