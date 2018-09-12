Fifth evacuation shelter opens in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County residents are getting their last few chances to evacuate. All busses have already left for Raleigh, and the last two busses headed to Winston-Salem left at 6pm.

County officials announced at another briefing Wednesday at 5:30pm that they are opening the fifth and final shelter at Noble Middle School. The shelter will open Wednesday night, but officials warn people going there to be prepared to be evacuate in the event of power loss.

In addition to Trask Middle School, Johnson Pre-K is now at full capacity too. First responders urge residents to get out though, because this storm is unlike the others.

“But once those winds hit 45 miles per hour, our first responders are not going to be able to get out there until the event passes,” said New Hanover County Chairman Woody White. “And so it’s critical that you plan ahead. We’ve done that. We continue to do that. But do know that the moment the event passes, our first responders are out there and are going to be ready to help everybody.”

County officials will work overnight to figure out when and where shelter evacuations may take place, but they say their main priority is everyone’s safety.