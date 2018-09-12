CFPUA anticipates storm-related impacts to water, sewer services

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA anticipates storm-related impacts to our water utility.

Heavy rains, flooding, high winds, and coastal storm surge can lead to periods of service outages and low pressure. These are possible scenarios that CFPUA staff are preparing for include pipe breaks related to up-rooted trees or sanitary sewer overflows (SSOs) due to flooding.

If you see, smell, or suspect an SSO or main break, please call CFPUA’s water and sewer emergency hotline number: (910) 332-6565. The emergency hotline is available day or night for emergencies such as major leaks, sewer spills, alarms at pump stations, or any situation relating to water and sewer that endangers life, public health or property. (Note: This line is not for billing issues or for service being turned off.)

If you do not get an operator, you are asked to please leave a message. As soon as it is safe, crews will assess and prioritize reports.