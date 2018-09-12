EPA OKs emergency fuel waiver for North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD/WWAY) — On Tuesday, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler approved emergency fuel waiver requests on behalf of North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ahead of Hurricane Florence.

“Acting Administrator Wheeler quickly determined that extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstances exist in portions of North Carolina and South Carolina as a result of the approaching hurricane, and has granted a temporary waiver to help ensure that an adequate supply of gasoline is available in the affected areas until normal supply to the region can be restored,” the organization said in a new release.

The EPA has waived the federal Reid vapor pressure requirements for fuel sold in designated areas in North Carolina and South Carolina to minimize problems with the supply of gasoline.

This waiver will continue through Saturday.

Do you still need to fill up?

Use the GasBuddy app to help track fuel availability in North Carolina.