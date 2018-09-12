First responders get in place for Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington first responders are geared up and ready for Hurricane Florence.

Wilmington Police are planning to be in place for at least seven days straight. They plan to have officers stationed at different buildings and spots throughout the city for the duration of the hurricane.

Chief Ralph Evangelous says they have a plan in place and and he urges any residents left to get out in the next few hours.

“We need to take this seriously. This is not a typical hurricane that we’ve all ridden out before,” said Evangelous. “The only reason I’m here is because I’ve got to be here. And if not, I’d be gone with my family too. So please, if you can get out, get out. Minimally, go to a shelter. If you’re in a shelter, get out.”

Evangelous says they will do everything in their power to help residents, but he urges them to take no chances.