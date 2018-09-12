Florence temporarily closes Grand Strand Medical Center, including ER

The Grand Strand Medical Center — including its emergency room — closed Wednesday morning ahead of Hurricane Florence.

The ER closure, effective at 8 a.m., is temporary and in compliance with Gov. Henry McMaster’s medical evacuation order, said Julie Kopnicky Tyre, Grand Strand Health director of marketing and public relations, in a press release.

“In light of the mandatory medical evacuation, we are required to close our emergency room,” Dr. Andrew Schwartz, chief medical officer for Grand Strand Health, said in the statement.

“We urge our community to be safe and cautious during this time. We will reopen as quickly as we possibly can following the storm.”

