Hotline activated to help farmers impacted by Hurricane Florence

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has activated its hotline to connect farmers with resources that can assist with agricultural emergencies.

The toll-free number is 1 (866)645-9403. The hotline operates 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

- Advertisement -

“Although this storm may change course, we are monitoring the situation closely,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “We advise everyone to take this situation seriously and take proper safety measures. We are prepared to work with our state and local partners to help our agricultural community as needed.”

Farmers can also find recovery resources on the department’s disaster Web pages, www.ncagr.gov/disaster.