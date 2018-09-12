Mandatory evacuation in place for Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County has issued a mandatory evacuation for all residents and visitors Wednesday with the threat for Hurricane Florence.

“Based on the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, it is likely we will have historic rainfall,” said Tom Collins, Pender County Emergency Manager. “This is a storm to not take lightly. We urge everyone to seek shelters of last resort.”

Shelters of last resort are open at Cape Fear Middle School, 1886 NC Highway 133, Rocky Point; Malpass Corner Elementary, 4992 Malpass Corner Rd., Burgaw; Topsail Elementary, 17385 US Hwy 17 in Hampstead; and Burgaw Middle School, 500 S. Wright St. in Burgaw. The Burgaw Middle School shelter is pet friendly.

Shelters in outlying counties are open and are available on the readync.org app.

“Due to the storm, emergency medical responders will likely not be able to respond to medical emergencies for those who do not leave the county or seek shelter. Once wind speeds reached a sustained speed of 40 to 45 mph, it will not be safe for fire trucks and ambulances to be on the road. Depending on storm conditions, the inability to respond could extend for days,” said Collins.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center has closed all Pender County hospital facilities as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday.