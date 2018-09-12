Mom to Mom: Homework

The school year can be tough for kids when it comes to balancing school, sports and a social life. In this week’s Mom to Mom, Sarah Pannell has suggestions on how to make homework a priority.

Establishing a good routine helps make homework easier. Pannell spoke to Dr. Meenach, who said it’s important to understand that every child is different. Some may be able to come home and complete their work immediately. Other children may need a break. Dr. Meenach also stressed the importance of a good study space.

