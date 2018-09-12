Myrtle Beach threatens arrest for those who go into the ocean

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW/WNCN) — An executive order from the Myrtle Beach City Manager says no one can go into the ocean as Hurricane Florence approaches.

Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen has signed an executive order prohibiting anyone from entering the ocean, effective until the city says otherwise.

The order was issued after the city’s State of Emergency which was declared on Sunday.

Landfall is expected near or just south of the North Carolina/South Carolina border and the storm is forecast to move southwest, which would be over the Myrtle Beach area, according to the Wednesday afternoon National Hurricane Center forecast.

The new executive order reads, in part:

“The Governor has declared a State of Emergency due to the impending approach of Hurricane Florence. The conditions of the ocean are dangerous, and no person should enter the water, thereby putting first responders in danger should rescue be needed.

Violators are subject to arrest. Prevailing conditions may prevent rescue, and those who enter, do so assuming the risk of death or injury. The City Manager of the City of Myrtle Beach hereby orders all citizens and visitors not to enter the ocean until this Order is rescinded. Myrtle Beach Fire and Police personnel will be present on the beach on Wednesday, September 12.”