New Hanover Co. shelters at capacity, additional county shelter to open

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County officials say Codington Elementary School is now at capacity.

Eaton Elementary School will open at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for residents who are seeking shelter but cannot leave the area. Eaton Elementary School is located at 6701 Gordon Rd. in Wilmington.

No cots or blankets are available at this shelter so citizens must bring their own bedding. There will be limited food service available. Eaton is not a pet co-location.

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum will open to shelter citizens at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Two buses will provide transportation from New Hanover County to this shelter at 6 p.m.

This is the final departure from New Hanover County to inland shelters. One bus will leave from the west entrance of the New Hanover County Government Center, located at 230 Government Center Dr., Wilmington. A second bus will leave from the Johnson Pre-K Center, located at 1100 McRae St., Wilmington.

Those seeking emergency shelter in or out of county should bring their own bedding, including blankets and pillows, prescription medications and other necessary items. No alcohol, illegal drugs or weapons are permitted.

Here’s the latest on Hurricane Florence.

A media briefing will be held Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to provide information about the latest weather update, shelters, storm preparations and protective action decisions for our community.