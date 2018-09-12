New Hanover County opens additional shelter

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear residents now have another place to seek refuge during Hurricane Florence.

According to a release, the Johnson Pre-K Center will open at 9 a.m. today as a shelter. However, the county says people at this shelter should be prepared for the possibility of being evacuated out of the county.

- Advertisement -

New Hanover County and the state of North Carolina are working to secure shelter options in Wake County and other areas.

Those seeking emergency shelter should bring blankets/pillows, prescription medications and other necessary items. No alcohol, illegal drugs or weapons allowed. Limited food service will be available.

Residents of Carolina Beach, Kure Beach and Wrightsville Beach, are under a mandatory evacuation order. Wilmington residents and those who live in low-lying areas are strongly encouraged to go inland.

New Hanover County said all residents and visitors should be in a safe location before 8 p.m.

Anyone with questions can call the public information hotline at (910) 798-6800.