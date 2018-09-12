New Hanover County opens additional shelter

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear residents now have another place to seek refuge during Hurricane Florence.
According to a release, the Johnson Pre-K Center will open at 9 a.m. today as a shelter. However, the county says people at this shelter should be prepared for the possibility of being evacuated out of the county.
New Hanover County and the state of North Carolina are working to secure shelter options in Wake County and other areas.
Those seeking emergency shelter should bring blankets/pillows, prescription medications and other necessary items. No alcohol, illegal drugs or weapons allowed. Limited food service will be available.
Residents of Carolina Beach, Kure Beach and Wrightsville Beach, are under a mandatory evacuation order. Wilmington residents and those who live in low-lying areas are strongly encouraged to go inland.
New Hanover County said all residents and visitors should be in a safe location before 8 p.m.
Anyone with questions can call the public information hotline at (910) 798-6800.