WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As of Wednesday morning, the Trask Middle School Shelter is at capacity.

According to a news release, residents are encouraged to seek shelter inland at Southeast Raleigh High School and Garner High School.

Buses will be at the Government Center at 2 p.m. to take people to these locations.

Please bring your own blankets/pillows, medications and other necessary items.

You are asked to arrive 30 minutes before the buses are scheduled to depart.