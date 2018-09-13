Cooper tells WWAY ‘confident we are ready’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Gov. Roy Cooper says he believes North Carolina is prepared to handle what Hurricane Florence brings to the Tar Heel State.

The governor spoke live via satellite with WWAY Thursday evening from the NC Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh.

The governor said almost the entire state will be affected by the storm.

“We’re working to keep people safe now, but I promise you we’ll be working very hard to recover from this, because we know we’re going to have a long road ahead.”

