Florence sends couple’s wedding to city named Hurricane

HURRICANE, W.Va. (AP) — A couple who planned to marry on the Outer Banks in North Carolina has moved their wedding to another state to avoid an uninvited guest: Hurricane Florence.

WCHS-TV reports months of planning were swept away as Florence approached, so Marsha Bradbury called the mayor of Hurricane, West Virginia, to see if he could help. Mayor Scott Edwards says this a rare exception as the city hasn’t allowed people to reserve City Hall for events like this. But he says this was the right thing to do.

Bradbury and Jon Gillenwater plan to exchange vows this Sunday. Edwards says it’ll be the “second best thing” to the couple’s planned coastal wedding as they’ll be wed “in Hurricane during the hurricane.”