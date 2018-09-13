Pender EMS and Fire setting up triage sites after the storm

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In preparation for injuries and illnesses following Hurricane Florence, the Pender County EMS & Fire will set up two triage stations.

The sites will be located at Burgaw, 601 S. Smith St., and in Hampstead at 15086 US Hwy 17, next door to the Hampstead Annex.

“Residents in Pender County can come to the triage centers post storm to treat injuries or illnesses,” said Everett Baysden, Pender EMS & Fire assistant chief. “If the injuries and illnesses require, we can transport patients to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in New Hanover.”

Residents in medical distress or injured can still call 911 and the patient will be triaged at the sites, said Baysden.

“We are setting up these medical triage posts for our injured or ill residents,” said Woodrow Sullivan, Pender EMS & Fire chief. “We are taking this action in response to the closing of New Hanover Regional Medical Center facilities in Pender County.”

Pender County Emergency Management will post updates on their Facebook page and on their website. If you need assistance call the EM office at (910) 259-1210.