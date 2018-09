CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The bridge to Pleasure Island is closed.

The Town of Carolina Beach said Snow’s Cut Bridge closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic at 10:30 p.m. Thursday because of weather conditions. A curfew remains in effect for Carolina Beach and Kure Beach.

Ahead of the storm, officials said the bridge would close when sustained winds reached 45 mph.

