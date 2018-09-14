HURRICANE FLORENCE: Wilmington area road closures

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — The following roads in the Wilmington area are closed:

New Hanover County

2019 Old Wrightsboro Road to Old Winter Park Road: trees down

3929 Fawn Creek Drive from Antelope Trail Drive to Elk Trail Drive: tree down (can enter through Kelly Rd)

Covil Farm Road at Red Cedar Road

100 block of Orange Street

100 block of Church Street

Golden Rdoad at Myrtle Grove Rdoad

North Kerr Avenue at Blue Clay Road

3300 block of Middle Sound Loop Road to Providence Road

4300 Parmele Road

Bermuda Drive at Castle Hayne Road: tree down

Pine Grove Drive at Beasley Road: tree down

6600 Pine Grove Drive: trees and power lines down

Grove Point at Myrtle Grove Road: power lines down

Brunswick County

G.V. Barbee Bridge in Oak Island will close at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Swains Cut Bridge in Oak Island will remain open until deemed unsafe.

Holden Beach Bridge closed after 3 p.m. Thursday.

Odell Williamson Bridge into Ocean Isle Beach closed 5 p.m. Wednesday.

