HURRICANE FLORENCE: Wilmington area road closures

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — The following roads in the Wilmington area are closed:
New Hanover County
- 2019 Old Wrightsboro Road to Old Winter Park Road: trees down
- 3929 Fawn Creek Drive from Antelope Trail Drive to Elk Trail Drive: tree down (can enter through Kelly Rd)
- Covil Farm Road at Red Cedar Road
- 100 block of Orange Street
- 100 block of Church Street
- Golden Rdoad at Myrtle Grove Rdoad
- North Kerr Avenue at Blue Clay Road
- 3300 block of Middle Sound Loop Road to Providence Road
- 4300 Parmele Road
- Bermuda Drive at Castle Hayne Road: tree down
- Pine Grove Drive at Beasley Road: tree down
- 6600 Pine Grove Drive: trees and power lines down
- Grove Point at Myrtle Grove Road: power lines down
Brunswick County
- G.V. Barbee Bridge in Oak Island will close at 6 p.m. Thursday.
- Swains Cut Bridge in Oak Island will remain open until deemed unsafe.
- Holden Beach Bridge closed after 3 p.m. Thursday.
- Odell Williamson Bridge into Ocean Isle Beach closed 5 p.m. Wednesday.