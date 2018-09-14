HURRICANE FLORENCE: Wilmington area road closures

PHOTO: Michele Seidman

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — The following roads in the Wilmington area are closed:

New Hanover County

  • 2019 Old Wrightsboro Road to Old Winter Park Road: trees down
  • 3929 Fawn Creek Drive from Antelope Trail Drive to Elk Trail Drive: tree down (can enter through Kelly Rd)
  • Covil Farm Road at Red Cedar Road
  • 100 block of Orange Street
  • 100 block of Church Street
  • Golden Rdoad at Myrtle Grove Rdoad
  • North Kerr Avenue at Blue Clay Road
  • 3300 block of Middle Sound Loop Road to Providence Road
  • 4300 Parmele Road
  • Bermuda Drive at Castle Hayne Road: tree down
  • Pine Grove Drive at Beasley Road: tree down
  • 6600 Pine Grove Drive: trees and power lines down
  • Grove Point at Myrtle Grove Road: power lines down
Brunswick County

  • G.V. Barbee Bridge in Oak Island will close at 6 p.m. Thursday.
  • Swains Cut Bridge in Oak Island will remain open until deemed unsafe.
  • Holden Beach Bridge closed after 3 p.m. Thursday.
  • Odell Williamson Bridge into Ocean Isle Beach closed 5 p.m. Wednesday.

