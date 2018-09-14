Michael Jordan, Hornets start Florence relief effort

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s most famous son is working to help his hometown and state recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Florence.

“Michael Jordan, the Charlotte Hornets and the NBA family are working together with a number of community organizations to provide necessary and immediate relief and support to those affected by Hurricane Florence,” reads a statement on the Hornets’ website.

The site provides links to several relief organizations you can donate to.

“It’s truly devastating for me to see the damage that Hurricane Florence is doing to my beloved home state of North Carolina and to the surrounding areas,” Jordan said in a statement. “The recovery effort will be massive, and it will take a long time to repair the damage and for families to get back on their feet. Together with the NBA, we have launched a platform to aid those most impacted. Please join me, the Hornets organization and the NBA and donate to one of the local organizations assisting in the relief and recovery efforts. To all those affected, stay safe and know that we’re here to help.”

Jordan grew up in Wilmington and went to Laney High School before heading off to UNC and his Hall of Fame career in the NBA.