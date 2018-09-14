New Hanover Co., Wilmington begin curfew Friday night

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (NEWS RELEASE) – New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington are issuing an order for curfews to begin tonight, Friday, September 14, at 10 p.m. Curfews are in effect from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. until further notice.

New Hanover County Emergency Management continues to operate the Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center. Anyone with questions about evacuating or shelter openings can call the public information hotline telephone number at (910) 798-6800.

- Advertisement -

The latest information regarding Hurricane Florence can be found on the EmergencyNHC.com website.