Northern Brunswick County gets battered by Florence

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Florence ripped through Brunswick County, uprooting trees and trashing the streets. The storm has left things in disarray at homes and businesses throughout the area.

Power lines are dipping low to the ground, making driving conditions extremely dangerous. Trees have been completely leveled and were found lying across entire streets.

Power line are just hanging right above the trees. Cars were able to drive under some, but these low lines are dangerous.

Gas stations around the area have also taken a beating from Florence. The wind has ripped gas pumps out of the ground.

A Citgo station on Village Road in Leland is one of several in the area that is inoperable. Water is pooling up around the pumps, and the combination of sitting water and gasoline makes this spot especially hazardous.

Several stores in the Westgate Shopping Center in Leland were blown out by Florence as well. The front windows of the store were shattered and merchandise was tossed around.

Other stores in the shopping center that suffered damage include Sherwin-Williams and U.S. Cellular.

A home in Navassa is one of many that saw severe damage. Trees are toppled at one woman’s house, coming from multiple directions. A tree has been completely uprooted right beside her home as well.

The Leland Fire and Rescue team says they were able to get out to calls once the conditions finally lightened up. It took several team members to even make a dent on the tree at this home because it was blocking the entire road.

The owner of this home says another tree landed on the other side of her house, knocking the power out last night. She says water has started to leak in through the ceiling, and she is worried because her whole house is surrounded by more trees.