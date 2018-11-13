Commission approves plan to bill neighbors for inlet relocation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – New Hanover County leaders trying to divvy up the costs it took to save the Mason’s Inlet. They met today to hear from neighbors on the issue.

The county in August created a new assessment to help invoice costs of the 3.3 million dollar Inlet relocation.

The cost will go towards the neighbors along North Wrightsville Beach at the Shell Island Resort and parts of Figure Eight Island.

A representative of Shell Island Resort neighbors is asking the original 1999 agreement to relocate the Inlet be re-evaluated.

“So I would like at some work session or some other time an opportunity to make sure that we get separate invoices for the inlet and separate invoices for the Intracoastal Waterway crossing,” said Jonathan Washburn.

County commissioners approved the new assessment. It will mail individual costs to homeowners along the Inlet involved in the dredging and relocation agreement. That cost is measured in the cubic yards of sand and other dredging costs from the work.