FBI raises reward in case of kidnapped North Carolina teen

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — The FBI has raised its reward for information in the case of a missing North Carolina teenager who was kidnapped outside her home.

Agent Andy de la Roche told a news conference Tuesday that the agency is raising its reward to $25,000 for information on the disappearance of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar. The state of North Carolina is already offering a $5,000 reward.

- Advertisement -

De la Roche said the agency wants either information leading to the girl’s whereabouts, or for information leading to the people responsible for Aguilar’s disappearance.

Relatives and police say the eighth-grader went outside on Nov. 5 in Lumberton to start a relative’s vehicle when a man forced her into an SUV. The SUV was found three days later in Lumberton.

The following message is from Hania’s mother:

Related Article: Man wearing body armor with loaded gun arrested in Chicago

“I trust in God that my daughter will return. No one knows the pain I have in my heart. Despite all the criticism and speculation against me, I would never use my daughter’s name in order to take advantage of this situation. I thank all those people who have provided me help. Please, if you know something, call. I ask everyone not to make absurd comments. For the love of God respect my pain. I only want Hania, my princess, back. I miss her.”