FBI raises reward in case of kidnapped North Carolina teen

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — The FBI has raised its reward for information in the case of a missing North Carolina teenager who was kidnapped outside her home.
Agent Andy de la Roche told a news conference Tuesday that the agency is raising its reward to $25,000 for information on the disappearance of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar. The state of North Carolina is already offering a $5,000 reward.
De la Roche said the agency wants either information leading to the girl’s whereabouts, or for information leading to the people responsible for Aguilar’s disappearance.
Relatives and police say the eighth-grader went outside on Nov. 5 in Lumberton to start a relative’s vehicle when a man forced her into an SUV. The SUV was found three days later in Lumberton.
The following message is from Hania’s mother:
“I trust in God that my daughter will return. No one knows the pain I have in my heart. Despite all the criticism and speculation against me, I would never use my daughter’s name in order to take advantage of this situation. I thank all those people who have provided me help. Please, if you know something, call. I ask everyone not to make absurd comments. For the love of God respect my pain. I only want Hania, my princess, back. I miss her.”