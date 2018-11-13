Floating bar, distillery, taxi issues on agenda at Carolina Beach council meeting

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach Town Council meets Tuesday night and there are several interesting things on the agenda.

Mayor Joe Benson says the town will consider a hearing on a floating bar at Joyner Marina. However, no details have been released yet.

Also on the agenda is a possible distillery, but Benson says it is in it’s very early stages and no details have been released.

The town is also looking to clarify what is allowed to operate as a taxi, specifically how electric or low speed vehicles can be used.

Benson says the meeting is to get additional information to make an appropriate provision for them.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at town hall.