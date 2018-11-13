Oak Island leaders moving forward after resignations in police department

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) – Town leaders in Oak Island met Tuesday for the first time after the resignations of the town’s two top cops.

The police department was not on any discussion topic brought up Tuesday night.

- Advertisement -

No neighbors spoke publicly about the resignations either.

Former Chief Greg Jordan and Assistant Chief Tony Burke had more than 40 years of service between them. Within a week, both men gave their resignations.

WWAY heard from the Oak Island Town Manager David Kelly who has several plans to change the department.

“Greg came from in house just as I did coming to the manager,” Kelly said. “So we’ve sort of always had somebody in house that was looking at things in close. We didn’t really look outside of the box on a lot of things. So right now we are taking this time to look outside to see what other people are doing and look at different aspects on what we want the police department to be.”

Kelly said the town will begin the process to find an outside firm to help with their search of a Chief and Assistant.

Town Mayor Cin Brochure and Mayor Pro Tem Lamon Scott would not talk to us in regards to former Chief Jordan.

In our public records request to the town, Town Attorney Brian Edes confirmed that there were no investigations or disciplinary actions that were happening that led to the two men resigning from their posts.