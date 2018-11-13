Post-Florence larcenies double at UNCW dorms

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — In the first weeks after Hurricane Florence, police at the University of North Carolina Wilmington got 36 reports of items stolen from residence halls. Two months after the storm, Police Chief David Donaldson estimates that number is now between 65 and 70.

And while many of those cases are inactive, Donaldson said none have been resolved.

“No, there are none that have been fruitful,” he said this week. “It’s unlikely that many of these cases will end with an arrest.”

Police were stationed at campus entrances 24 hours a day during the 25 days UNCW was closed to the public. But campus buildings had to be unlocked for days to allow contractors to begin repairs.

