Retired law enforcement recognized at Legends lunch

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Members of our law enforcement got a big thank you today!

They were honored as legends who have served in New Hanover County.

Five retired law enforcement officers were recognized. Each of them making big contributions to the county’s Crime Stoppers program.It allows people to report crimes and get a reward. This program has solved over a half-million crimes worldwide.

Retired officer Darryl Bruestle was the longest serving chief in Wilmington.

“Crimestoppers has been a good program for the community and for law enforcement,” said Bruestle. “I am glad that 3 years ago we were able to start the program and I am glad to be recognized as one of the founders.”

Retired officer Charles Zearfoss of the Wrightsville PD, retired Training Coordinator Susan Rossiter from the 911 center, retired Chief Billy Dawson and retired Major Assistant Chief Bob Riley of UNCW were also recognized.