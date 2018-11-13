Seahawk Men’s Basketball falls to the Spartans of UNCG

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was 19 turnovers that doomed UNCW Men’s Basketball on Tuesday night as they fell to UNC-Greensboro 82-61 at Trask Coliseum.

UNCW kept it close early in the first half before the Spartans increased their halftime lead to 16 points. The Seahawks came out of the break on fire, but could never quite cut into the large lead. Devontae Cacok had a big night for UNCW chipping in 17 points to go along with 16 rebounds.

The loss drops UNCW to now 0-3 on the year, all of those coming in the non-conference part of the Seahawks schedule.

UNCW will be off now until November 18th,when they begin the Battle in the Blue Ridge against Allen University at Trask Coliseum. That game will tip-off at 2:00 P.M. ET.