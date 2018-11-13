Wilmington artist with autism shows off work at gallery

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — For the past few years we’ve been giving updates on a Wilmington artist with autism. Now, he’s getting his own exhibit.

Rachard McIntyre has been drawing since he was four years old and now more than 30 years later it’s more than just a hobby.

- Advertisement -

Even though he has autism, he says he does not think of it as a disability. He uses it to connect with others through art.

40 of his pieces are on display starting Tuesday at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville.

The grand opening of the gallery happening Tuesday evening.

Related Article: Surfers Healing helps kids with Autism surf

His work will be on display for about a month.