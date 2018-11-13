Wilmington Police officers honored, promoted for exceptional service

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The men and women who serve Wilmington received a big thank you Tuesday afternoon.

The Wilmington Police Department awarded and promoted officers who have done exceptional service.

- Advertisement -

Families and friends congratulated the many officers.

Five officers received medals for their bravery in rescuing families during Hurricane Florence.

The department promoted eight officers during the ceremony.

Detective Joshua Childress was promoted to corporal.

“It feels good to get back on patrol and mentor new officers who come in and they can learn from my mistakes and don’t make the same mistakes,” Cpl. Childress said.

Cpl. Childress has been serving in the WPD for seven years.

The department also swore in two new officers during the ceremony.

Chief Ralph Evangelous says thank you to all who shared in this special day.